Amazon Pay With Alexa Quiz Answers: Answer And Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz where users can answer five simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz for October 20, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for today's Pay with Alexa Quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz Prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Total number of winners: 10

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer five questions correctly in the Amazon quiz.

Step 6: After answering all the questions correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Pay with Alexa Quiz answers - October 20

Here are all the Amazon quiz answers for today:

Question 1. On the Amazon app, what button should you tap to speak to Alexa?

Answer: Tap On The Microphone (Mic) Icon In The Top-Right Section Of The App

Question 2. How can you pay your mobile bill on Amazon using Alexa?

Answer: Just ask Alexa! Tap on mic icon & ask “Alexa, Pay my mobile bill”

Question 3. Which bills & payments can you make using Alexa on Amazon?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4. You can book your LPG gas cylinder using Alexa on Amazon Pay.

Answer: True

Question 5. What are the benefits of paying bills via Alexa?

Answer: All of the above

Also Read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Image credits: Shutterstock