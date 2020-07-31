Amazon Veggie Clean Quiz: Get A Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Veggie Clean Quiz for July 30, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Date: July 30 2020- August 31, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 08:00:00 p.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Veggie Clean Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in order to be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:

Today’s Amazon Veggie Clean quiz

Amazon Veggie Clean quiz answers:

Question 1. What % of germs can be removed with Veggie Clean?

Answer 1. 99.90%

Question 2. What all is Veggie Clean effective in removing?

Answer 2. All of the above.

Question 3. In what proportion is Veggie Clean to be used with water?

Answer 3. 1 cap with 2L of water.

Question 4. As shown in the video, what is #TheRightWay to clean fruits and vegetables?

Answer 4. Veggie Clean

Question 5. What is Veggie Clean made of?

Answer 5. 100% Natural Cleansers.

