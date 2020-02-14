Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 14 2020: Amazon Apple IPad Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 14 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Apple iPad Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Apple iPad Pro. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is an Apple iPad Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In Which Country Is It Customary For Women To Give Men Chocolate On Valentine’s Day?
Answer 1: Japan
Question 2. The Indian Navy Recently Launched Operation Vanilla To Help Which Cyclone Hit Island-Nation?
Answer 2: Madagascar
Question 3. What Did The Founder Of Domino’s Give His Future Wife For Their First Valentine’s Day?
Answer 3: A Heart-Shaped Pizza
Question 4. Toyota Is Making An Electrified Fleet Of Vehicles For Which Major 2020 Event?
Answer 4: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Question 5. Who Recently Launched An Upgraded Geo-Imaging Web Portal Called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?
Answer 5: ISRO