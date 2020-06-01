Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 1 2020: Amazon ₹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 1 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is â‚¹5,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Victoria Falls, which was recently reopened for public visits, is situated in which of these countries?
Answer 1: Zambia
Question 2. Which famous Bollywood actor has recently been appointed the brand ambassador of the National Anti- Doping Agency (NADA)?
Answer 2: Suniel Shetty
Question 3. Which country became the 1st nation in Europe to declare an official end to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer 3: Slovenia
Question 4. The 1985 shoes of which legendary sportsperson recently sold at a Sotheby auction for $560000?
Answer 4: Michael Jordan
Question 5. A T20I series between India and which country held in the early part of 2020, featured two matches that went into the Super Over?
Answer 5: New Zealand