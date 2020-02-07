Amazon Quiz Answers Today, 7 February 2020: Amazon Fossil Leather Bag Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Fossil Leather Bag. The Amazon Quiz for 7 February is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fossil Leather Bag. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Fossil Leather Bag. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fossil Leather Bag.
There is a Fossil Leather Bag that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Bluetongue, a disease on domestic and wild ruminants(Goats, sheep, cattle) is caused by __? (Fill in the blank)
Answer 1: Virus
Question 2. Which among the following is NOT a work of Rabindranath Tagore?
Answer 2: Kapala Kundala
Question 3. Which was the first Indian movie nominated for Oscar?
Answer 3: Mother India
Question 4. The modern game of golf originated in which country?
Answer 4: Scotland
Question 5. The one horn Rhino is found in which country?
Answer 5: India