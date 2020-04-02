Amazon Quiz Answers April 2, 2020: Amazon Rs 20000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting ₹20000 Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for April 2 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win ₹20000 Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹20000 Pay Balance.
There is ₹20000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. What does CET, the new exam for various government jobs proposed by the Indian government, stand for?
Answer 1: Common Eligibility Test
Question 2. Which of these days is observed on 27th March by ITI- a world organization for the performing arts?
Answer 2: World Theatre Day
Question 3. Swavalamban Express is a special train journey launched by SIDBI for which group of people?
Answer 3: Entrepreneurs
Question 4. Daniel, an 18-year-old who made his debut for AC Milan on 2nd February, 2020 is the son of which AC Milan legend?
Answer 4: Paolo Maldini
Question 5. Who among these stepped down from the board of Microsoft in the 2nd week of March 2020?
Answer 5: Bill Gates