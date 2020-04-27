Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 25 2020: Amazon Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 25 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop.
There is a total of Dell Inspiron 5593 Laptop that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which of these was recently declared an ‘essential business’ in Florida, USA?
Answer 1: Professional wrestling
Question 2. Which country holds the chairmanship of ASEAN bloc in 2020?
Answer 2: Vietnam
Question 3. Lock-down in the Netherlands have led growers to destroy hundreds of millions of which flower?
Answer 3: Tulips
Question 4. Which company has recently bought 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio as announced by Mukesh Ambani?
Answer 4: Facebook Inc.
Question 5. Which of these is the world’s largest living sea turtle?
Answer 5: Leatherback sea turtle