Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 5 2021: Amazon Rs 5000 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 5 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 5000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 5000.
There is a Rs 5000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which observer-member of the Arctic Council has recently released a draft Arctic policy?
Answer 1: India
Question 2. Which country's ambassador was Diplomat Luca Attanasio, who recently got killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo?
Answer 2: Italy
Question 3. All the matches in the T20 international series between India and England in 2021 would be played in which city?
Answer 3: Ahmedabad
Question 4. In which fictional universe do you use this place as a magical portal?
Answer 4: Harry Potter
Question 5. What phenomenon causes this beautiful spectacle usually seen on the poles of the Earth?
Answer 5: Solar Wind