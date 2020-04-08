Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 8 2020: Amazon Apple IPhone XR Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Apple iPhone XR. The Amazon Quiz for January 28 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Apple iPhone XR. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Apple iPhone XR.
There is an Apple iPhone XR that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Quiz questions will be updated shortly
Question 1. Which of these is a people movement that appeals to switch off your lights at home for an hour on March 28 every year?
Answer 1: Earth Hour
Question 2. Which of these singers recently put on a free performance on Instagram for his fans, calling it ‘Together at Home’?
Answer 2: Chris Martin
Question 3. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the current Director-General of which global organisation?
Answer 3: WHO
Question 4. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Basu is directing a 2020 dark comedy anthology film named after which game?
Answer 4: Ludo
Question 5. Former Olympic champion Thomas Bach is the current elected President of which international sports body in the news?
Answer 5: IOC