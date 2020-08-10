Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 10 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 10 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which renowned striker has become the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga?
Answer 1: Cristiano Ronaldo
Question 2. Which of these is considered to be the world's oldest film festival, whose 77th edition is slated to happen in September 2020?
Answer 2: Venice Film Festival
Question 3. 'Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India' is a recently released book written by which Former Deputy Governor of RBI?
Answer 3: Viral Acharya
Question 4. Which Professional football league in India has become the first league from South Asia to be inducted in the World Leagues Forum?
Answer 4: ISL
Question 5. Which former diplomat is the author of the recently released book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?
Answer 5: S Jaishankar