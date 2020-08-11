Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 11 2020: Amazon Dyson Air Purifier Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Dyson Air purifier. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dyson Air purifier.
There is a Dyson Air purifier that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. India recently helped in restoring a 300-year-old Kali temple at Natore in which country?
Answer 1: Bangladesh
Question 2. Which country has been announced to be the host of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League?
Answer 2: UAE
Question 3. The Ministry of Human Resource & Development in the Indian government has recently been renamed as what?
Answer 3: Ministry of Education
Question 4. The Grand Finale of which of these events, where students would be competing to solve 243 problem statements is from August 1-3, 2020?
Answer 4: Smart India Hackathon
Question 5. Naseerudddin Shah plays the role of Pandit Radhemohan Rathod in which Amazon original series?
Answer 5: Bandish Bandits