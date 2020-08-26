Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 26 2020: Amazon Oneplus 8 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 26, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Oneplus 8 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oneplus 8 Pro.
There is a Oneplus 8 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Mauritius had declared a 'state of environmental emergency' due to what caused by the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio?
Answer 1: Oil Spill
Question 2. Girish Chandra Murmu is the 14th and the latest to hold which of these important positions?
Answer 2: Comptroller and Auditor General
Question 3. To provide better connectivity to the people of which UT did the Prime Minister recently launch a Submarine Optical Fibre Cable network?
Answer 3: Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Question 4. In the recently released 'Raat Akeli Hai' as well as the movie 'Raees', Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character has what profession?
Answer 4: Police
Question 5. The 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan in 2020 was the shortest (in terms of balls bowled) in England in 33 years. Name the venue.
Answer 5: Rose Bowl, Southampton