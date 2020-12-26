Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 26 2020: Amazon Rs 10000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs 10000 Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 10000 Amazon Pay.
There is a Rs 10000 Amazon Pay that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The 129-year-old British era archaeological structure Moto Tunnel, which was recently restored, is located in which country?
Answer 1: Pakistan
Question 2. The inaugural Sakhir Grand Prix was hosted in which country in December 2020?
Answer 2: Bahrain
Question 3. Which iconic brand was built by Padma Bhushan winner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati who passed away recently
Answer 3: MDH
Question 4. This is view from inside a "cooling tower" usually found in which of these places?
Answer 4: Nuclear Power Plants
Question 5. Name this breed of dog, beloved by Queen Elizabeth II, and is traditionally used to herd cattle?
Answer 5: Corgi