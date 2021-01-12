Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 12 2021: Amazon Phillips Induction Cooktop Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 12 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Phillips Induction Cooktop. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Phillips Induction Cooktop.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In December 2020, Google announced the shutting down of which 3D-object creation and library platform?
Answer 1: Google Poly
Question 2. Which country will host the Asia Cup cricket tournament in 2021?
Answer 2: Sri Lanka
Question 3. Which international organisation recently published the 'Global Wage Report'?
Answer 3: ILO
Question 4. Name this character from the popular children's television show ‘Sesame Street'?
Answer 4: Elmo
Question 5. By looking at this picture, name the holiday associated with this vegetable.
Answer 5: Halloween