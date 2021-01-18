Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 18 2021: Amazon Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 18, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay

Amazon Quiz Date: January 15 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz contest today - January 18, 2021

Here are the Amazon quiz answers:

Question 1: Recently released by Om Birla, 'The Shaurya Unbound' is a book about the valour of which of these forces?

Answer: CRPF

Question 2: Which company recently announced they will set up 'the world's largest scooter factory' in Hosur, Tamil Nadu?

Answer: Ola

Question 3: Alex Olmedo, who recently passed away, was a tennis champion from which country?

Answer: Peru

Question 4: These birds are symbols of what in many cultures around the world?

Answer: Happiness

Question 5: This news company is headquartered in which country?

Answer: UK

