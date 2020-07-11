Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 11 2020: Amazon Fender Acoustic Guitar Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fender Acoustic Guitar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fender Acoustic Guitar.
There is a total of at least 1 Fender Acoustic Guitar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh - all share a border with which of these countries?
Answer 1: China
Question 2. Which former RBI governor has been conferred with the first Prof. P C Mahalanobis Award in Official Statistics for lifetime achievements?
Answer 2: C Rangarajan
Question 3. Which European capital city recently had a public dinner at a 1600-ft-long table to celebrate the end of their COVID-19 lockdown period?
Answer 3: Prague
Question 4. What is the name of the proposed orbiter to Venus by the ISRO to study the surface and atmosphere of the planet?
Answer 4: Shukrayaan-1
Question 5. Which German striker recently announced his retirement, after scoring in his last game for VFB Stuttgart?
Answer 5: Mario Gomez