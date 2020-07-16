Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 16 2020: Amazon ₹15000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 16 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹15000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹15000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹15000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Swami Vivekanada was a monk and one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India. He worked tirelessly towards betterment of the society, in servitude of the poor and needy. What is his real name?
Answer 1: Narendra Nath Datta
Question 2. What is the name of India's first manned space flight project?
Answer 2: Gaganyaan
Question 3. Who among them recently won the World Rapid Chess Championship in the women's category? (Hint: She was born in Andhra Pradesh)
Answer 3: Koneru Humpy
Question 4. Which Hindi word was chosen as the ‘Oxford Hindi Word of 2019' by the Oxford University Press?
Answer 4: Samvidhaan
Question 5. _________ Day is celebrated in honour of Swami Vivekananda's birthday. (Fill in the blank)
Answer 5: National Youth Day