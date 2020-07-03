Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 3 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 3 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones.
There is a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which famous cricketer, born on July 8, led India to two consecutive Champions Trophy/ ICC Knockout finals?
Answer 1: Saurav Ganguly
Question 2. Which Chicago-based brand has announced its entry into the Indian market with an extensive range of car care products?
Answer 2: Turtle Wax
Question 3. 'Assessment Of Climate Change Over The Indian Region', is a national report prepared under the aegis of which Ministry?
Answer 3: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Question 4. What is the nickname given to the fossil found in 2011 from Antarctica, considered to be the largest soft-shell egg ever discovered?
Answer 4: The Thing
Question 5. The Baghjan oil field, which has recently been in the news for a fire, and has been asked to close down production, is in which state?
Answer 5: Assam