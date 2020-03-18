Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 18 2020: Amazon Oppo Reno2 Z Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Oppo Reno2 Z. The Amazon Quiz for March 18 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Oppo Reno2 Z. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Oppo Reno2 Z. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oppo Reno2 Z.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is Oppo Reno2 Z that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which of these Amazon Prime series features Srikanth Tiwari, an intelligence officer for T.A.S.C as the central character?
Answer 1: The Family Man
Question 2. Bolt Mobility is an electric scooter rental company co-founded by which famous sportsperson?
Answer 2: Usain Bolt
Question 3. What was the first international agreement to affirm the principle of gender equality?
Answer 3: UN Charter
Question 4. Sneha Mohandoss, Malvika Iyer, Arifa, Kalpana Ramesh, Vijaya Pawar, Kalavati and Veena Devi – all took over what on 8th March, 2020?
Answer 4: Prime Minister’s twitter handle
Question 5. Which singer in the news for her performance at a sporting event, is known for singles such as ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’?
Answer 5: Katy Perry