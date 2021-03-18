Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 18 2021: Amazon Emporio Armani Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 18 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Emporio Armani Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Emporio Armani Watch.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Emporio Armani Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. With an aim to create digital infrastructure for Indian cities, the government has recently launched the NUDM. Expand NUDM
Answer 1: National Urban Digital Mission
Question 2. The TGR63 molecule developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research is a potential drug for what?
Answer 2: Alzheimer's Disease
Question 3. Which Indian company has recently raised $1.25 billion through issuance of debt instruments?
Answer 3: Bharti Airtel
Question 4. Name the car from this brand that went to space
Answer 4: Roadster
Question 5. Apart from God, and his son Jesus, how many fingers do the rest of these characters have in the TV show?
Answer 5: 4