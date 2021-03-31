Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 31 2021: Amazon Sony DSLR Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 31 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony DSLR. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony DSLR.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Sony DSLR that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor' is a memoir by which actor?
Answer 1: Kabir Bedi
Question 2. Space Enterprise Encouragement & Development (SEED) is a new initiative by which Indian organisation?
Answer 2: ISRO
Question 3. Which singer's debut single “Drivers License” broke the Spotify record for the most streams for a song in its first week?
Answer 3: Olivia Rodrigo
Question 4. The method of preparing coffee so as to produce these beautiful patterns is known as what?
Answer 4: Latte Art
Question 5. Where will you find these Twin Towers?
Answer 5: Kuala Lampur