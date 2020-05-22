Amazon Quiz Answers Today, May 22 2020: Amazon Apple IPad Air Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 22 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Apple iPad Air.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In India, May 11 is celebrated as what day which marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998?
Answer 1: National Technology Day
Question 2. Which social reformer born on this day (May 22nd), is regarded by many historians as the father of the 'Indian Renaissance'?
Answer 2: Raja Ram Mohan Roy
Question 3. What is the title of the book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life together?
Answer 3: Finding Freedom
Question 4. In Avengers: Endgame, who sacrifices her life so that Hawk-eye can obtain the soul stone?
Answer 4: Natasha Romanoff
Question 5. Who scored the first goal in the Bundesliga post its reopening after the lockdown phase?
Answer 5: Erling Haaland