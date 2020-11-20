Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 20 2020: Amazon Caffeine Skin Care Kit Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 20 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Caffeine Skin Care Kit. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Caffeine Skin Care Kit.
There is a Caffeine Skin Care Kit that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. What asteroid named for the Greek goddess of the soul do astronomers believe may contain over $10,000 quadrillion worth of metals?
Answer 1: 16 Psyche
Question 2. The Sardar Patel Zoological Park is one of the latest tourist attractions in which state?
Answer 2: Gujarat
Question 3. In ESG funds, if E stands for Environment, S stands for Social, what does G stand for?
Answer 3: Governance
Question 4. A franchise from Mumbai city recently won its ______ Indian Premier League title. Fill in the blanks
Answer 4: 5th
Question 5. This fort is located in which Indian city, also known for landmarks such as the Jai Vilas Palace?
Answer 5: Gwalior