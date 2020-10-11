Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 11 2020: Amazon Philips Soundbar Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 11 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Philips Soundbar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Philips Soundbar.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Philips Soundbar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Name India's first multi-wavelength astronomical observatory, that recently completed five years of imaging celestial objects in space.
Answer 1: Astrosat
Question 2. In September 2020, which former Indian bowler was appointed the chairperson of BCCI women's selection committee
Answer 2: Neetu David
Question 3. Which Bollywood actor was recently awarded with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations?
Answer 3: Sonu Sood
Question 4. Which Indian footballer is the winner of the 2019-20 AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year Award?
Answer 4: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Question 5. Japan Airlines recently said that it would retire which phrase from their in-flight announcements made in English?
Answer 5: Ladies and gentlemen