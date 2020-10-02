Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 2 2020: Amazon Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 2 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch.
There is a Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. In which year was Mahatma Gandhi nominated for the Nobel Prize for the first time?
Answer 1: 1937
Question 2. On which day in history did Mahatma Gandhi embark on the famous Dandi March?
Answer 2: 12th March 1930
Question 3. Which leader did Mahatma Gandhi call the ‘Prince among Patriots'?
Answer 3: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Question 4. Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize _____ times and the committee regrets not giving him the Nobel Peace prize to this day.
Answer 4: 5
Question 5. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with which Indian prime minister?
Answer 5: Lal Bahadur Shastri
Question 6. Which of these books was NOT written by Mahatma Gandhi?
Answer 5: Long Walk to Freedom
Question 7. The book 'Unto This Last' greatly captivated and transformed Gandhiji. So much so that he translated it into Gujarati. Who was its author?
Answer 5: John Ruskin