Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 4 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy M21 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for, October 4 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy M21. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy M21.
There is a Samsung Galaxy M21 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. What type of music did the Marathi film "The Disciple", that won the International Critics Award in the Venice Film Festival, focus on?
Answer 1: Indian Classical
Question 2. According to a recent report by the National Statistical Office, which Indian state topped with a 96.2% literacy rate in the year 2017-18?
Answer 2: Kerala
Question 3. 'Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet' is the 2020 theme for which day, to be observed on 26th September this year?
Answer 3: World Maritime Day
Question 4. Which Bollywood actor has recently been appointed the Chairman, National School of Drama Society?
Answer 4: Paresh Rawal
Question 5. The MVP for the 2019-20 NBA Regular Season represents which country in international basketball?
Answer 5: Greece