Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 9 2020: Amazon Philips Soundbar Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 9 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Philips Soundbar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Philips Soundbar.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Delhi's IGI airport will now have India's first and exclusive terminal for what?
Answer 1: Private Jets
Question 2. According to the India Happiness Report 2020, which is the happiest state in India?
Answer 2: Mizoram
Question 3. Which African country recently held a state funeral in honour of Moussa Traore, its former president?
Answer 3: Mali
Question 4. Which of these is the official premium lifestyle brand of soccer legend Lionel Messi?
Answer 4: The Messi Store
Question 5. A total of 12 faculty members of AICTE-approved institutes received the first-ever ________ Best Teacher Awards 2020. Fill in the blank.
Answer 5: Visvesvaraya