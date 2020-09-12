Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 12 2020: Amazon Ray-Ban Sunglasses Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 12, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Ray-Ban Sunglasses. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Ray-Ban Sunglasses.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Ray-Ban Sunglasses that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. One Young World's Journalist of the year Award recipient Neha Dixit primarily covers social issues of which part of Asia?
Answer 1: South Asia
Question 2. The 2020 International Booker Prize-winning book ‘The Discomfort of Evening ' is written in which language?
Answer 2: Dutch
Question 3. Arjuna Award recipient Poulami Ghatak recently announced her retirement from which sport?
Answer 3: Table Tennis
Question 4. Chadwick Boseman was an American actor most famous for his role as which Marvel superhero?
Answer 4: Black Panther
Question 5. National Sports Day on 29th August commemorates the birth anniversary of an Indian captain in which sport?
Answer 5: Hockey