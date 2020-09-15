Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 15 2020: Amazon Mi Laptop Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 15, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Mi Laptop. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Mi Laptop.
There is a Mi Laptop that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which company has launched the initiative, 'The Anywhere School' in more than 250 countries around the world?
Answer 1: Google
Question 2. The winner of the "World's Fastest Human Calculator" title in 2020, Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, hails from which Indian state?
Answer 2: Telangana
Question 3. The IIT Alumni Council has signed an agreement with Russian universities to build the world's largest and fastest what in India?
Answer 3: Hybrid quantum computer
Question 4. Former Paris-Saint Germain Captain, Thiago Silva was recently signed by which Premier League Club?
Answer 4: Chelsea
Question 5. The World Health Organisation in August 2020 declared which continent to be free of wild poliovirus?
Answer 5: Africa