Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 9 2020: Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 9, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Redmi Note 9 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
There is a Redmi Note 9 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Shri Kuldip Singh Bhullar, Ms N. Usha and Shri Netarpal Hooda are among the winners of which award in Indian sport in 2020?
Answer 1: Dhyan Chand award
Question 2. Which organization recently released the report titled ‘Elephants. Not commodities'?
Answer 2: World Animal Protection
Question 3. Which Union Territory celebrated the 59th Anniversary of its De Jure day on 16th August 2020?
Answer 3: Puducherry
Question 4. Which tech company recently introduced a product called 'Assignments' to help teachers around the world?
Answer 4: Google
Question 5. A teaser was recently released featuring Robert Pattinson as which of these superheroes?
Answer 5: Batman