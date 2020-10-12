Amazon Samsung S20 FE Answers October 12: Answer And Win A Brand New Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Samsung S20 FE Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 12, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide the opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz.

Today’s Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz Information

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until October 30, 11:59 PM IST.

The quiz is live and will run until October 30, 11:59 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced

To be announced Number of winners: 2

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

A brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone will be awarded to the lucky winners in the Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account).

Step 3: To enter the Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu and tap on the 'Samsung S20 FE' banner.

Step 4: Tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will enter the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw.

Amazon Samsung S20 FE quiz answers - October 12

Question 1. Designed by Galaxy Fans, which of the following colour options is the Samsung Galaxy S20FE available in?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: What is the screen refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Answer: 120 Hz

Question 3: How close can you get the subject with the space zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Answer: 30x

Question 4: Which of the following features are present in the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: What is the resolution of the selfie camera for Samsung Galaxy S20FE to take your selfies & Vlogs to a whole new level?

Answer: 32MP

Image credits: Amazon