Amazon The Credit Card Quiz Answers For January 19: Answer And Win Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz is back with The Credit Card Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Credit Card Quiz on Amazon is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. By answering Amazon quiz today, you can win Amazon Pay balance Rs 10,000. Check out all Amazon quiz answers below.

The Credit Card Quiz on Amazon information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: January 19 at 12:00 AM to February 16 at 11:59 PM

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Credit Card Quiz Today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Credit Card Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon the Credit Card Quiz answers

Question 1. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card was the fastest to issue how many cards?

Answer: Ten lakh

Question 2. You can complete the KYC for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card using:

Answer: All of the above

Question 3. Which of the following are valid networks for a credit card?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4. Where can you not use a credit card?

Answer: On Moon

Question 5. Which of these is true for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card?

Answer: All of the above

Image credits: Shutterstock