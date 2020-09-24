Amazon World Heart Day Quiz Answers For September 22nd; Win Apple Watch Series 3

Amazon India is back with Amazon World Heart Day Quiz in which users can answer the questions and stand a chance to win Apple Watch Series 3. Here are the questions and the answers for today’s Amazon Quiz. Check them out below.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Apple Watch Series 3

Amazon Quiz Date: September 22nd, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win Apple Watch Series 3 in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

On December 3, 1967, 53-year-old Louis Washkansky received the first __ transplant. Fill in the blank

Heart

How many chambers are there in a human heart?

4

Which part of the heart gets its name from the Latin word for ‘belly’?

Ventricle

Which of these hashtags is being promoted by the World Heart Federation in observance of World Heart Day 2020?

#Useheart

The idea of World Heart Day was conceived by Antoni Bayés de Luna, who was the President of which organization from 1997-99?

World Heart Federation

