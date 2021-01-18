Android Not Sending Pictures To IPhone? Know How To Fix The Issue

Smartphones have evolved a lot in recent times, and now they offer Quad Rear cameras, some really super cool features, desirable range RAM and internal storage and moreover, a better battery life. Nevertheless, currently, the smartphone market is dominated by Android and iOS users. However, many Android users are finding it hard to send pictures to iOS users. If you are wondering about Android not sending pictures to iPhone, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Android not sending pictures to iPhone

As we are having this major issue here, then the assumption is that you are trying to send a picture using the Message App instead of any social media platform. Nevertheless, when you try to send you must be aware that it will not be counted as an SMS but rather MMS. So, to solve the pictures not getting sent from Android problem, you need to fulfil the following criteria.

A good network connection

As we know that pictures and videos are sent across using the MMS services, your Android device must have a good network connection or else you won't be able to send or receive MMS messages. You can send an MMS message using an active cellular data connection. However, if you have mobile data but still you are unable to use it, then you need to check if you are in "Roaming" or not. If yes, you will be required to enable data roaming to use MMS.

Once you have ensured all the requirements of sending an MMS is fulfilled and you are still having issues, then you must change your MMS settings. The process of changing the MMS setting to send pictures and videos to an iPhone device using your Android phone is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps given below:

Go to the Settings App

Tap More Settings or Mobile Data or Mobile Networks

Tap Access Point names

Tap Add or New APN

Tap Name and enter ‘amaysim MMS

Tap APN and enter ‘MMS’

Tap MMSC and enter: http://mmsc.optus.com.au:8002/

Tap MMS Proxy and enter: 61.88.190.10

Tap MMS Port and enter: 8070

Tap MCC and enter ‘505’

Tap MNC and enter ‘02’

Tap Authentication type and select ‘PAP’

Tap APN Type and enter ‘MMS’

Tap Bearer (if displayed) and select ‘unspecified’

Tap More or Menu

Tap Save

