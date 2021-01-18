Does Signal Have Last Seen ON Feature? Can You Upload Online Status On The App?

After the new WhatsApp Privacy Policy was announced many users decided to replace the application with something new. Signal, a private messaging platform, has gained a significant increase in the user base globally when WhatsApp changed its T&C and Hike Sticker Chat was shut. Nevertheless, many new users of this application are wondering about "does Signal have Last Seen ON feature?" or "Can you upload Online Status feature on Signal?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Does Signal have Last Seen ON feature?

Signal Private Messenger is known for its privacy and providing a secured platform for its users. With password protection, screen lock, screen security (blocks screenshots from chats) and incognito keyboard on your Signal account, you can rest assured no one is going to peep into your chats for sure. However, as we all know how the organisation keeps privacy and security the key USP, there is no feature that lets you use the Last Seen ON features like WhatsApp and other messenger apps. However, you will only get to know if the message has been delivered or not, but no info about the last seen and if the other person has seen your messages or not.

Can you upload Online Status feature on Signal?

As of now, there is no such feature that allows users to upload online statuses or send disappearing selfies like Snapchat and Instagram. However, one can share multimedia files such as images, videos, PDFs and more. They also have a Windows App which you can link with your phone through the "Link Another Device" feature. You can also use the Signal Windows App to make Video Calls, which feature is currently not provided by WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and more social applications.

With such alluring privacy features and industry-leading security policies, Signal is grabbing the attention of many users around the world. However, the increase in the user base has caused a server issue for the organisation in the previous days, but now the issues have been resolved. One can download Signal from Google Play Store and iOS App Store for smartphones, and you can install the app for Windows through the organisation's official website.

