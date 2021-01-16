Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S21: Specifications & Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are finally out with 5G features and various storage options. Nevertheless, Samsung fans are intimidated yet confused between the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21. And so, they are wondering about which one is better amongst the two. If you are wondering about Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S21 OS Android 10, One UI 2.5 Android 11, One UI 3.1 Battery Li-Poo 4,000 mAh Li-Po 4000 mAh Charging Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W Reverse Charging Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Storage 128 GB 128 GB & 256 GB RAM 8 GB 8 GB Processor Octa-core Exynos 990 (7 nm+) - Global

Octa-core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) - USA Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video Front Camera 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Screen and Display 6.2 inches or 93.8 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.2 inches or 94.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density) Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 Water Resistance IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins) IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins) Colours Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink Phantom, Violet Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 series cost was cut down before the launch of the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India now starts at Rs 49,990, however, previously it was available for Rs 59,490. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in three colour options such as Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 5G screen size is 15.84cm (6.2") and it comes in three vibrant colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB costs only Rs 69,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999.

