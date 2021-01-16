Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs Galaxy S21: Specifications & Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21 Specific comparison has been listed below. Read to know the key differences between Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are finally out with 5G features and various storage options. Nevertheless, Samsung fans are intimidated yet confused between the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21. And so, they are wondering about which one is better amongst the two. If you are wondering about Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S21

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S21

OS

Android 10, One UI 2.5

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Battery

Li-Poo 4,000 mAh

Li-Po 4000 mAh

Charging

Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse Charging

Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Storage

128 GB

128 GB & 256 GB

RAM

8 GB

8 GB

Processor

Octa-core Exynos 990 (7 nm+) - Global
Octa-core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) - USA

Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International

Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China

Rear Camera

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video

Front Camera

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

Screen and Display

 

6.2 inches or 93.8 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+    

6.2 inches or 94.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+

Resolution

 

1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~563 ppi density)

1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)

Dimensions

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9

Water Resistance

 

IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins)

IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins)

Colours

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink

Phantom, Violet Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price 

Samsung Galaxy S20 series cost was cut down before the launch of the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S20 price in India now starts at Rs 49,990, however, previously it was available for Rs 59,490. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in three colour options such as Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 5G screen size is 15.84cm (6.2") and it comes in three vibrant colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB costs only Rs 69,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999.

