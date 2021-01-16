Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Vs S21 Ultra: Specifications & Price Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra comparison has been listed below. Read to know the key differences between the two newly launched smartphone devices.

Samsung has finally released three of its new smartphone devices, including Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphones are out in with various storage options. One of the best among the three is the S21 Ultra 5G as it is the top-end model, however, Samsung Galaxy S21 is at its best as well. And so, buyers are confused about which one is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21. If you are wondering about S21 vs S21 Ultra, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

OS

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Battery

Li-Po 5000 mAh

Li-Po 4000 mAh

Charging

Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Battery

Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Storage

128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB

128 GB & 256 GB

RAM

12 GB & 16 GB

8 GB

Processor

Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International

Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China

Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International

Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China

Rear Camera

108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video

12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video

Front Camera

40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF

Screen and Display

 

6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+

6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+

Resolution

 

1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)

1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)

Dimensions

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9

Water Resistance

 

IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins)

IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins)

 

Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Phantom, Violet Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the top premium offering under the series cost Rs 1,05,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. However, there is a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 5G screen size is 15.84cm (6.2") and it comes in three vibrant colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB costs only Rs 69,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999.

