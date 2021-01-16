Samsung Galaxy S21 Vs S21 Ultra: Specifications & Price Comparison

Samsung has finally released three of its new smartphone devices, including Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphones are out in with various storage options. One of the best among the three is the S21 Ultra 5G as it is the top-end model, however, Samsung Galaxy S21 is at its best as well. And so, buyers are confused about which one is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21. If you are wondering about S21 vs S21 Ultra, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price In India, Sale And Pre-order Details

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S21 Ultra

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Android 11, One UI 3.1 Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Li-Po 4000 mAh Charging Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W Battery Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Storage 128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB 128 GB & 256 GB RAM 12 GB & 16 GB 8 GB Processor Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

64 MP, f/2.0, 29mm (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Screen and Display 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density) Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 Water Resistance IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins) IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins) Phantom Black and Phantom Silver Phantom, Violet Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Also Read | Is The IPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof? Prices, Features, Specs & More

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the top premium offering under the series cost Rs 1,05,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. However, there is a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India, specs, sale date and pre-order details

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 5G screen size is 15.84cm (6.2") and it comes in three vibrant colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. The Galaxy S21 5G is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB costs only Rs 69,999, whereas the other variant that is the top-end 256 GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999.

Also Read | Apps like Hike with hide chat feature: Know 3 best private chatting apps