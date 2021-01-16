Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs IPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Device Has Better Features?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max comparison has been listed below. Read to know the key differences between the two top smartphone devices.

samsung galaxy s21 ultra vs iphone 12 pro max

Samsung is one of the best producers of Android smartphones, and every year the organisation releases numerous smartphones and categorises them according to their price and features. However, during the recent online event, Samsung Mobiles unveiled the new S21 series with three lineups. One of the best among the three is the S21 Ultra 5G and buyers are confused about which one is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you are wondering about Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Specifications

 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

iPhone 12 Pro Max
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1

iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2

Battery

 Li-Po 5000 mAh

Li-Ion 3687 mAh
Charging Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min
Reverse Charging Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W No

Storage

 128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB

128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB
RAM 12 GB & 16 GB 6 GB
Processor

Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International

Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China

Hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic
Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6"
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6"

Screen and Display

 

 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
 

6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Resolution

 

 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)

1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4

Water Resistance

 

 IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins)

IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 6 metres for 30 mins)
Colours Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the top premium offering under the series cost Rs 1,05,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. However, there is a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Price

The newly launched iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans, as per the storage variants. Below is a list of all the models and their Indian prices, have a look.

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB - Rs. 1,29,900
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB - Rs. 1,39,900
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB- Rs. 1,59,900

First Published:
