Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs IPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Device Has Better Features?

Samsung is one of the best producers of Android smartphones, and every year the organisation releases numerous smartphones and categorises them according to their price and features. However, during the recent online event, Samsung Mobiles unveiled the new S21 series with three lineups. One of the best among the three is the S21 Ultra 5G and buyers are confused about which one is better Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you are wondering about Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 12 Pro Max OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 14.2 Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Li-Ion 3687 mAh Charging Fast charging 25W, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W Fast charging 20W, 50% in 30 min Reverse Charging Yes, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W No Storage 128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB & 512 GB RAM 12 GB & 16 GB 6 GB Processor Octa-core Exynos 2100 (5 nm) - International Octa-core Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) - USA/China Hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.24", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6"

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Front Camera 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.7µm, PDAF 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6" Screen and Display 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+

6.7 inches, 109.8 cm2 Super Retina XDR OLED Display Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) 1284 x 2778 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 Water Resistance IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for 30 mins) IP68 dust/ water resistant (up to 6 metres for 30 mins) Colours Phantom Black and Phantom Silver Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the top premium offering under the series cost Rs 1,05,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. However, there is a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will be available in two colour options such as Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Price

The newly launched iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans, as per the storage variants. Below is a list of all the models and their Indian prices, have a look.

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB - Rs. 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB - Rs. 1,39,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB- Rs. 1,59,900

