App Usage Analysis Tracker For WhatsApp: Is It Legit Or Scam?

WhatsApp is clearly one of the most popular social media messaging services in the market. It has garnered a massive following around the world and it continues to be a popular choice among users despite several controversies in the past. The Facebook-owned platform is not only known for its ease of use and user-friendly UI, but it is also a preferred option for offering a wide range of interesting features such as free voice calling, video calling, group chats, in-chat payment feature, and a lot more. Due to the various offerings, the app can also be quite addictive just like any other social media platforms.

However, WhatsApp doesn't come with an in-built tracker to help you monitor the total amount of time that you spend on the service. While that may not sound like an essential feature to most people, certain users might want to track their overall WhatsApp usage and the time they spend on the service. This is when you can opt for third-party tools that help you get complete details about your WhatsApp usage.

App Usage Analysis Tracker for WhatsApp

There is a mobile app called App Usage Analysis Tracker for WhatsApp which can be used to track your daily activities on the instant messaging platform. It describes itself as a platform where users can track complete WhatsApp usage. The App Usage Analysis tracker also gives users details about when they were last seen online along with the daily usage. This includes the total period of time that you have spent on the platform. Interestingly, you can also get reports of previous days along with the statistics.

People can also use App Usage Analysis Tracker for WhatsApp to acquire usage data for all the other applications installed on their smartphones. It also sends instant notifications to users about their usage analysis.

Is App Usage Analysis Tracker scam or legit?

With a 4.4 rating and over half a million downloads on Google Play, App Usage Analysis Tracker for WhatsApp seems like a legit service and it appears to offer all the features that it promises. You should note that the service is not free and it requires you to buy a subscription right after you install it. You can download the app by heading over to the link here.

Image credits: dkfra19 | Unsplash