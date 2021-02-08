Apple's New MacBook Pro 2021 Release Date, Specifications And Price Details

The upcoming MacBook Pro line up is making a lot of noise because of a serious leak of the series. The leaks around the new MacBook Pro 2021 say that it will consist of Apple Silicon and a new Apple M1X chip. Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this lineup, and want to know more about the new MacBook Pro 2021 specs and price. If you are wondering about the new MacBook Pro 2021 release date and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple's New MacBook Pro 2021 release date

Apple has updated both 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and both the new models will eventually replace the existing 13.3-inch and 16-inch MacBooks in the market. While many were expecting the new MacBook Pro 2021 models to launch in December 2020, the restrictions of the pandemic caused it to move further ahead. So, the New MacBook Pro 2021 release date is expected to be somewhere around the third quarter of 2021.

Apple's New MacBook Pro 2021 Specifications - MacBook Pro 14-inch

Operating System - macOS

Screen size: 14-inch

Display - Mini-LED displays (Expected)

Chip - Apple M1X chip SoC (Expected)

CPU: 12-core CPU (with 8 performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores) (Leaks)

Memory - 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB SSD (promised up to 2 TB)

Magic Keyboard

No Touch Bar instead Physical Function keys may get included

MagSafe‌ connector

Thunderbolt ports

USB-A ports

HDMI port

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

Image ~ Apple/ MacBook Pro 13.3-inch

Apple's New MacBook Pro 2021 price

The 13-inch MacBook Pro costs $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB SSD and will be replaced by the new 14-inch model when it launches. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Silicon chips and the new M1X chip might make future models more expensive. However, no one is sure about the prices as of yet, we will get to know more once the models are about to launch in the market.

