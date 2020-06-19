Spotify Signs Podcast Deal With DC Entertainment For Exclusive Superhero Shows

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Thursday, June 18 announced a new range of podcasts featuring Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman following a deal with the Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

In a media statement, Spotify said, "The companies are expected to draw upon Warner Bros. Studio’s broader collection of timeless titles as stand-alone podcast series. This collaborative and innovative effort will further increase the diverse array of premium storytelling content for Spotify listeners around the world."

Jump in shares

As per the statement, Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) will be managing the business and strategy end of the partnership while Warner Bros.’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content (BRC) will oversee the creative relationship to co-develop and produce the podcasts in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform.

In addition to producing narratives based on existing characters and franchises from across Warner Bros. and DC, the collaboration will aim to create new programming from original shows.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Spotify’s shares jumped by 5% as the news went public.

