AutoCAD System Requirements And The Features Offered Over The Years

AutoCAD is a computer-aided design and drafting tool from Autodesk. It is one of the widely used computer programs that is used by architects, engineers and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings. Here's what you need to know about the new features that have been offered with the recent updates of the AutoCAD software and the system requirements if you choose to install a particular version of the program.

AutoCAD 2020

AutoCAD 2020 is the latest software which comes pre-loaded with industry-specific toolsets. This includes an improved workflow across multiple devices and also new features such as the Blocks palette.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit only), 8.1 (64-bit only), or 7 SP1 (64-bit only)

Processor: 2.5 GHz (3+ GHz recommended)

Memory: 8 GB (16GB recommended)

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1920 x 1080 resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2019

AutoCAD 2019 features specialised toolsets and functionality for architecture, mechanical design, 3D mapping as opposed to earlier versions. It also provides the flexibility to access any DWG with program across desktop, web, and mobile.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit only), 8.1 (32-bit & 64-bit), or 7 SP1 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Processor: 2.5 GHz (3+ GHz recommended)

Memory: Minimum 8 GB (16GB recommended)

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1920 x 1080 resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2018

The 2018 version of AutoCAD allowed users to easily create, retrieve, and place model views together with the help of automatically sized and scaled layout viewports onto the current layout.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit only), 8.1 (32-bit & 64-bit), or 7 SP1 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Processor: 1 GHz or faster processor

Memory: 2 GB (32-bit), 4 GB (64-bit)

Disk space: 4 GB

Display: 1360 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2017

It was after the 2017 release that AutoCAD had moved to a flexible subscription model, making new features available with each release and product update. AutoCAD 2017 offered a smooth migration and also had PDF support. It also had some performance enhancements apart from a few miscellaneous changes.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10, 8.1 or 7 SP1

Processor: Intel® Pentium® 4 or AMD Athlon™ 64 processor

Memory: 2 GB (32-bit), 4 GB (64-bit)

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1360 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2016

AutoCAD 2016 came with Automatic Regen, where typing in RE to regenerate drawings was no longer required for a smoother display. It also made it easier to edit the Revision Clouds and offered Mtext enhancements. It also featured a status bar wrap.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 8 or 7

Processor: Intel® Pentium® 4 or AMD Athlon™ 64 processor

Memory: 2 GB (32-bit), 4 GB (64-bit)

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2015

With AutoCAD 2015, it was a lot easier to document quicker with the new interface and new productivity tools. Connect to the Autodesk 360 cloud services also became significantly smoothly as compared to earlier versions.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 8 or 7

Processor 32-bit Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit: Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology, or Intel Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2014

The AutoCAD 2014 had some major command-line improvements including auto-correct and synonym search. This allowed users to enter commands using a keyboard while making it much versatile and easy to use. The file tabs were also able to quickly switch between open drawings.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 8, 7, or XP SP3

Processor: 32-bit XP: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 1.6 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 32-bit Windows 7 or 8 - Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit: Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology, or Intel Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2013

AutoCAD 2013 had a new command line and a few updates like array enhancements and a dynamic preview of changes made. It also had VIEWBASE (2D view object) improvements.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7 or XP SP3

Processor: 32-bit XP: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 1.6 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 32-bit Windows 7 - Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology, or Intel Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space: 6 GB

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2012

AutoCAD 2012 came with a completely new array and featured an AutoCAD WS-Online drawing storage. It also had a better snap mode and a new Pickauto setting.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7, Vista SP2 or XP SP3

Processor: 32-bit XP: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 1.6 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 32-bit Vista or 7: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit: Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology or Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space 2.0 GB (32-bit), 2.0 GB (64-bit)

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2011

The 2011 version of AutoCAD came with an updated user interface, improved 2D and 3D functionality. It had also added several new abilities to its design process tools.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 7, Vista SP1 or XP SP2

Processor: 32-bit XP - Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 1.6 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 32-bit Vista or 7: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit: Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology or Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space 1.8 GB (32-bit), 2.0 GB (64-bit)

Display: 1024 x 768 display resolution with True Color

AutoCAD 2010

With the 2010 version of AutoCAD, the program was able to handle meshes along with improved 3D operations. Using the free-form design features, users were able to create meshes, creases, and smooth 3d solids, which allowed creating more organic models.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows Vista SP1 or Windows XP SP2

Processor: 32-bit XP - Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 1.6 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 32-bit Vista: Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon Dual Core, 3.0 GHz or greater with SSE2 technology; 64-bit: Athlon 64 or Opteron with SSE2 technology or Xeon or Pentium 4 with EM64T support and SSE2 technology

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Disk space: 1 GB (32-bit), 1.5 GB (64-bit)

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2009

AutoCAD 2009 came with a quick access toolbar containing all the most frequent commands for users. It also introduced the ribbon and workspace concept.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows Vista or Windows XP SP2

Processor: Pentium 4 processor or AMD Athlon, 2.2 GHz or greater or Intel or AMD Dual Core processor, 1.6 GHz or greater

Memory: 1 GB RAM (Windows XP), 2 GB RAM (Windows Vista)

Disk space: 750 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2008

AutoCAD 2008 had some major customer-driven improvements in functions ranging from drafting to the presentation. This included over 35 enhancements. The program was wholly focused on 2D drafting productivity for individual users.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP Home and Professional (SP2), or Windows 2000 Professional (SP3)

Processor: Pentium 4 processor

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Disk space: 750 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2007

AutoCAD 2007 included a new Dashboard conceptual design user interface. For design presentations and visual styles, the software also allowed its users to apply effects such as shadows, overhanging lines, silhouette edges and transparency to render a hand-drawn look.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (Professional, Home Edition, or Tablet PC Edition) or Windows 2000 Professional (SP3 or SP4)

Processor: Pentium IV processor recommended

Memory: 512 MB

Disk Space: 750 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2006

AutoCAD 2006 had enhancements to the software's Attribute Extraction wizard which allowed users to extract the data directly onto an AutoCAD table. It also allowed them to easily preview, sort and reorder data within the wizard.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (Professional, Home Edition, or Tablet PC Edition) or Windows 2000 Professional (SP3)

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible, 800 Mhz or higher

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2005

The highlight of the AutoCAD 2005 was the set of tools that allowed creating, organising, and publishing the entire drawing sets of users. Its new Sheet Set Manager also provided a Windows Explorer-style tree view of each drawing in a drawing set.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (Professional, Home Edition, or Tablet PC Edition) or Windows 2000 Professional

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible, 800 Mhz or higher

Memory: 256 MB

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2004

AutoCAD 2004 was the first one to feature an Autodesk Shape Manager that allowed users to open and save their drawing files comprised of 3D solids. It also had a modeless Dialog Box functionality to maintain easy access to tool palette content.

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP (Professional, Home Edition, or Tablet PC Edition), Windows 2000 Professional, or Windows NT 4.0 (SP6a or later)

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible, 500 Mhz or higher

Memory: 128 MB

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2002 (not supported by Design Master)

Autodesk had ended support for AutoCAD 2002 in January of 2006

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 2000 Professional, Windows NT 4.0, or Windows 98

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible

Memory: 64 MB

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2000i (not supported by Design Master)

Autodesk had ended support for AutoCAD 2000i in January of 2005

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 2000 Professional, Windows NT 4.0, or Windows 98

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible

Memory: 64 MB

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Color

AutoCAD 2000 (not supported by Design Master)

Autodesk had ended support for AutoCAD 2000 in January of 2004

AutoCAD System Requirements:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows XP, Windows 2000 Professional, Windows NT 4.0, or Windows 98

Processor: Pentium III or later or compatible

Memory: 64 MB

Disk Space: 300 MB free disk space

Display: 1024 x 768 VGA with True Colour

How to install AutoCAD?

Now that you are aware of the different versions of the AutoCAD software and the system requirements, let us quickly take a look at how you can install the program on your computer.

The first thing you will need to do is purchase a software license from the AutoCAD's official website, post which the product will be made available for download in your Autodesk Account. Once you have downloaded the program, follow these simple steps to install it on your computer:

Step 1: Open the downloaded file and click on 'install' to download the files on your computer by selecting the required components.

Step 2: Specify where the installed files will be located. If you don't want to use the default installation path, you can specify a new one.

This process may take up a few minutes. If the process seems to be stalled, make sure the program is not waiting for you to close another application; this message can be hidden through the main installation window

Step 3: When the installation is done, you'll see a list of the installed software components. Click 'Finish' to close the installer

