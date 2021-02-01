Bernie Snapchat Filter: How To Use This New Filter From Snapchat

Snapchat users can now use the new Bernie Snapchat filter to edit their photos. This new filter, which is called Bernie mittens, was launched on January 22, 2020. It will allow each user to create their own meme and post that on their Snapchat account.

Story behind the Bernie mittens viral pic

During the presidential campaign of US president-elect Joe Biden, a fellow senator named Bernie Sanders became famous with his unique posture on a folding chair in the background.

Bernie’s huge popularity was because of his humourous posture in the photo. Sanders, who was seen wearing an oversized grey coat, became famous because of his knitted wool mittens. His image during the inauguration day of Joe Biden during the presidential speech quickly became popular. It became a favourite among members and internet was flooded with different kinds of Bernie Sanders memes which saw the spitting image of Sanders being posted in different situations to create humour.

Bernie Snapchat filter

The Bernie Snapchat filter will be available to Snapchat users through a recent update. Snapchat has named it Bernie Mittens. According to Daily Mail, an official of Snapchat said that Snapchat users can now bring Bernie Sanders’ picture from Biden's inauguration to their very own front rooms, using the Bernie Mittens lens filter.

The new filter will allow Snapchat users to add Bernie mittens to the photo. They will be able to add the image of Sanders in the folding chair with the help of augmented reality.

How to add Bernie mittens to photo on Snapchat

If you want to add the Bernie mittens to photo, you can follow these instructions-

First, you have to open the Snapchat app on your device and open your camera. Next, you have to tap on the smiley icon to open the filter section. After this, you have to go to the bottom bar. Now, you have to tap on ”Explore” to open a search bar. Now, you have to search Bernie mittens in the search bar.

The filter will be displayed on the screen, and the picture of the US senator will come with a pop-up. You can adjust his image on your screen and place the Bernie mittens image in a suitable place that you like. You can also change the size of his image by pinching your screen. After that, you can save the picture and send it or share it with your friends.

This is the way you can create your exclusive Bernie Sanders meme with the image on your photo. It is fun and easy to do the procedure. A lot of celebrities have tried to create their photos using the Bernie sanders image in Snapchat.