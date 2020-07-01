Candy Crush Is From Which Country? Know Who The Founder Is And More

Candy Crush is amongst the most popular mobile apps that have been played by many users for years. The application is known for its extensive list of unending stages where users have to complete a task to get promoted on to the next stage. Many users in India still use this game on their smartphone devices giving tough competition to several other users. However, due to border tensions between India and China, many users in the country have started boycotting Chinese apps, hardware and software. This has led to a boom of searches to find out which apps are China-based. This is why many users of the Candy Crush app have been wondering about the game's country of origin. They have been asking, "Candy Crush is from which country?" and more. If you have the same question, here is all you need to know:

Candy Crush is from which country?

Candy Crush is by a UK-based company

The widely played online game application called Candy Crush was launched officially in the year 2012 by UK-based tech organisation King Digital Entertainment Company. The application was initially made available to play online using Facebook.com, but later the mobile application flourished. The app became one of the most downloaded apps of the year 2013. Riccardo Zacconi, the CEO and co-founder of King Digital Entertainment Company which is responsible for the development of apps such as Candy Crush and Candy Crush Saga, had reportedly launched this application for the consumer to experience a "sweet game" to enjoy.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

Recently the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The list of applications was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Many popular apps like YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government from Monday i.e. June 29, 2020.

Check out Chinese apps banned list-

