Is Clean Master A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

Indian citizens have started boycotting Chinese apps and software by deleting and uninstalling them from their smartphones and PCs. This initiative was started when Sonam Wangchuk addressed the nation to avoid the usage of Chinese products. Apart from that, the border tensions between India and China has triggered tensions. This is why many people search for information related to China-based applications so that they can uninstall them from their devices.

Amid all of this, a mobile cleaning software called the Clean Master has been noted by many Indians to be a Chinese application. This is why many Indian users have been wondering that "Is Clean Master a Chinese app?" "Clean Master origin country" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Is Zoom Banned In India? Details About Origin Of The App & More

Is Clean Master a Chinese app?

The smartphone junk cleaner and virus detector software called the Clean Master app was made by a China-based tech company Cheetah Mobile. The Chinese app development organisation is headquartered in the city of Beijing. The CEO and founder of Cheetah Mobile Chinese app development organisation, Sheng Fu claimed that the Clean Master application improves smartphone performance and free storage space by erasing junk files. The Chinese app company is responsible for the creation of several applications such as Cloud Space of CM Security, CM Security VPN, CM Browser, CM Keyboard, AnTuTu, Heartbleed Scanner, Ransomware Killer and more.

Also Read | Is Zoom Banned In India? Details About Origin Of The App & More

India bans Clean Master and other 58 Chinese apps & games

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently banned 59 Chinese apps in India on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. This move has been appreciated by several professionals in the country by calling it a "bold move by India."

Also Read | Is SHEIN Banned In India? Check Out The List Of Banned Chinese Apps

59 Chinese apps banned list

Also Read | Is PUBG banned in India? Here are all the details you are looking for