How To Change App Icons In IOS 14? Step-by-step Guide To Customise Icons

How to change app icons in iOS 14? This has been a question for many fans after the release of the latest OS. Read below to know how to change icons.

iOS 14 has been rolled out globally recently and iPhone users have been exploring the new customization options which Apple has provided with its latest update. For a company that has been adamant about its home screen designs and allowing minimal customization for users, it is surprising that Apple has given users the freedom to change the looks of their iPhones however they want. From the App Library to flexible widgets, iOS 14 comes along with a number of ways for users to change their device, however, arguably the best customization option given to iPhone users is the ability to change app icons. Read below to know how to change app icons on iOS 14.

Change icons on iOS 14 

Users now can change the app icons for their iPhones to however they want but there is a small catch. Instead of using third-party applications or jailbreaking to do the same, users need to access the 'Shortcuts' option available in iOS 14's settings. The Shortcuts option will allow users to create a getaway for any particular application and customize it however they want it later. But, the new customized app icon will actually lead users to the Shortcuts setting first and then to the application. This could marginally be time-consuming for some but is ultimately the only option to change the app icons without bricking devices. Follow the step-by-step tutorial given below to change the app icons in iOS 14 -

  1. Access the Shortcuts application. (It should have been ideally downloaded along with the iOS 14 update) If not, download the application from the App Store. 

  2. Launch the application and tap the plus sign on the top right of the screen 

  3. Tap on 'Add Action' option 

  4. Search for the term 'Open App' in the search bar and tap on it under the Actions section 

  5. The 'Open App' action will be added to the users' new shortcut option

  6. Users will then be given a list of all the devices present on their device 

  7. Choose any desired application and tap on it to select it 

  8. Once selected, tap on the three option menu in the top right corner of the screen

  9. Add a name to the application and choose the 'Add to home screen' option

  10. Tap on the icon beside the text field and choose any photo as the icon of the application from the photo album 

  11. The application will then be available on the home screen in the customized form 

  12. Stack the original application in the app library to keep it away from the home screen

