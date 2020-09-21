How To Change App Icons In IOS 14? Step-by-step Guide To Customise Icons

iOS 14 has been rolled out globally recently and iPhone users have been exploring the new customization options which Apple has provided with its latest update. For a company that has been adamant about its home screen designs and allowing minimal customization for users, it is surprising that Apple has given users the freedom to change the looks of their iPhones however they want. From the App Library to flexible widgets, iOS 14 comes along with a number of ways for users to change their device, however, arguably the best customization option given to iPhone users is the ability to change app icons. Read below to know how to change app icons on iOS 14.

Change icons on iOS 14

Users now can change the app icons for their iPhones to however they want but there is a small catch. Instead of using third-party applications or jailbreaking to do the same, users need to access the 'Shortcuts' option available in iOS 14's settings. The Shortcuts option will allow users to create a getaway for any particular application and customize it however they want it later. But, the new customized app icon will actually lead users to the Shortcuts setting first and then to the application. This could marginally be time-consuming for some but is ultimately the only option to change the app icons without bricking devices. Follow the step-by-step tutorial given below to change the app icons in iOS 14 -

Image courtesy - Apple official App Store