COVID-19: Mohali Police To Add Feature To App So People Can Speak To A Psychiatrist

Apps

The Mohali District police are adding a feature on its ‘CVD Control’ App, to allow people to speak to a psychiatrist amid the coronavirus lockdown

CVD Control

While living in unprecedented times, people are not only battling the fear of coronavirus but are also gripped with anxiety and worry of losing their source of income amid the economic crisis due to the lockdown. The Mohali District police are adding a feature on its ‘CVD Control’ App, to allow people to speak to a psychiatrist. The application was initially developed to keep a closer eye on the home quarantined people but due to the rising phone calls regarding stress and mental health this initiative was taken by the police. 

'CVD Control' App

According to reports, the police control room has received 70 to 80 calls from people who are under stress or are depressed due to the curfew. Many of these people used to visit counselors for their mental health issues, the report stated. On April 6, in an innovative technique to keep a track of the people under quarantine, the Police of Mohali district has come up with a 'CVD Control' App which will help the police keep a close eye on the quarantined person with the help of geofencing of 500 metres.

READ | 'COVID Control' App By Mohali Police To Track Quarantined People Using Geo-fencing

A dedicated control room was set up where a team will keep a close watch on such people and the police will also take legal action in case anyone is found to break the quarantine protocol. The quarantined individual will also have to upload a selfie at regular intervals after which the system will match his location when the selfie is uploaded. The app will be open for all and will give out real-time information about all red zones and quarantined or infected areas. The platform can also be used by the health workers to monitor the condition of the quarantined person and communicate with them.

READ | CM Uddhav Nominated For MLC Seat, BJP & NCP Play Politics Over State's Anti-Covid Efforts

Mental health amid lockdown 

Mental health experts say taking less stress over the viral disease, spending quality time with family and indulging in creative activities can help overcome the feeling of being depressed and vulnerable during this time of crisis. The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has two extreme reactions - fear and worry over an uncertain future, and careless attitude and ignorance about the prevailing threat of the spread of the virus, states psychiatrists. 

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five States Extend Lockdown As COVID Cases In India Rise To 8356

READ | 'State Withholding Data On COVID-19, Low Testing Being Done': BJP Approaches WB Governor

(with agencies input)

