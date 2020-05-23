Cyber Criminals Leaked 29.1 Million Indian Job Seekers' Personal Data On Dark Web: Report

Cyber criminals have been found to have leaked the personal data of at least 29.1 million Indian job seekers on the dark web for free. As part of the regular survey of the dark web, an online intelligence firm Cyble reportedly came across “interesting” file worth 2.3GB that included the personal information of job seekers across the country, including phone numbers, qualifications, address among other 'static' things.

As per reports, in a blog published on May 23, an image showed the bulk of excel sheets with file names ranging from Karnataka to Delhi. However, the company is still investigating the source of the leak which appears to have been originated from a resume aggregator.

The official comment said, “Cyble researchers have identified a sensitive data breach on the darkweb where an actor has leaked personal details of ~29 Million Indian Job Seekers from the various states.”

Personal data for sale on android app

Recently, the same company had revealed that a hacker had leaked the personal information of at least 40 million users on a popular mobile application that allows its users to compare two items. Reportedly, the price of the data was set at 0.85 bitcoin which is approximately equal to $8,000. Cyble had even acquired the entire database which according to the researchers is the 'largest data breach' on the dark web.

The company said, “This leaked database includes detailed information such as email addresses, names, usernames, phone numbers, geographic locations, genders, social media profiles, passwords of around 40 million user accounts.”

Image source: Representative/Unsplash