DBT Response Status Page Not Loading? Here Is How To Possibly Fix The Issue

DBT - Direct Benefit Transfer is a scheme introduced by the Indian government to directly deposit benefits of social welfare schemes to the beneficiary's bank account. Recently, a DBT scheme was introduced by the government of Telangana under which ₹1500 have been credited to ration card holders. This DBT scheme has been introduced for people to cope during the coronavirus outbreak. But, many netizens are complaining that the DBT response status website is not loading.

Also read: How to remove headphone symbol in Redmi devices with few simple tricks

DBT response status not working

After the scheme was introduced people had to fill in the required details and provide necessary documents including Aadhar card, address proof, white ration card of Telangana, details of bank account and mobile number. Even after the required details were filled in, people could not get to know their DBT response status report. This resulted in a number of people complaining about the same on social media.

Sir,@KTRTRS please make available Dbt response sheet status in https://t.co/A83FST8cy5 website. To check the money credited or not, if credited in which bank it credited to know, please 🙏. pic.twitter.com/pmH3qhSZrJ — Mahi (@Mahi23254796) April 22, 2020

https://t.co/wbPOdnnnif

☝️ webpage to check if the 1500/- was remitted into people's account is showing "HTTP ERROR 404"- can't access the page.

KTR Sir, can you look into this?@KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MinisterKTR pic.twitter.com/jWmrVjilSl — NaveenChandra (@nkumartweets) April 23, 2020

Also read: How to remove headphone symbol in Oppo devices with a few easy steps

Users can firstly ensure that their internet connection has been established properly. If there are no issues from the user-end then there is nothing users can do to fix the DBT response status website page as it is not loading due to external factors. The site has reportedly been experiencing a lot of traffic and thus has not been functioning smoothly. Users can file a grievance complaint on the website in case the DBT response status page is not working.

Also read: How To Change Audio Language In Jio Cinema & Browse Content For A Specific Language?

Go to the official website

Search for the 'Grievance redressal link'

The link for 'Application Form' will appear

Enter the information and submit the form

Also read: How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?

Also read: How To Change Cameo Face In Snapchat For As Many Times As You Want?