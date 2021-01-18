Discord Mobile Notifications Not Working: Here's How To Fix It

Discord is an American VoIP, instant messaging and digital distribution platform designed for creating communities. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private chats or as part of communities called "servers." Continue reading this article to know about the discord not working issue which occurred recently and for the solution to fix this on Android, iPhone and desktop systems.

Discord Mobile Notifications Not Working

First Step is to try changing your Discord status to Online Receiving notifications doesn't work in the Discord application if the Discord status is not set to Online. Launch the Discord application and click on the user avatar (near the lower-left corner). In the status picker, change your status to Online and then check if Discord is clear of the error. Set Your Discord Status to Online

For the 2nd step, try updating the Discord Application The Discord application is updated regularly to pace with the ever-evolving technological developments and patch the known bugs. Your Discord application may not work if you are using an outdated version of it. In this case, updating the Discord application to the latest build may solve the problem. For elucidation, we will discuss how to update Discord on a Windows PC. Right-click on the Discord icon in your system’s tray. Click on Check for Updates. Check for Discord Updates Now check if the Notification issue is fixed.

3rd step is to try a different network Exit the Discord application and force close it Disconnect your system/phone from the current network. Join the system/phone to another network. You can also try a VPN Then check if the Discord application is clear of the error.

Try with a different Discord Account Launch Discord and tap on the Settings/Gear icon (just beside your user name). Click on Log Out. Now log in using another Discord account and check if the issue is resolved.

Reinstall the Discord Application You may fail to get Discord notifications if its installation is corrupt Due to this, installing the Discord application again could solve the problem. After reinstallation, you will have to login again.



